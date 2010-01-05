Album Review: Ke$ha-Animal

<p> </p><p>By shelz.</p><p>It’s funny how acts come and go in the blink of an eye. There have always been one hit wonders, but the more conscientious of music fans can normally give you some sort of path these artists have traveled beneath the radar. Usually there is no such thing as an overnight success. Even though that’s exactly what Ke$ha appears to be.</p><p>Maybe I just wasn’t paying attention. I’ve heard Flo Rida’s awful cover of new wave Euro-pop sweethearts Dead or Alive’s classic “You Spin Me Round,” on which she featured, but after that first listen I really did my best to block the memory. And I don’t frequent those top pop hot hits stations because Ryan Seacrest seems to be a DJ at all of them and well… he bothers me. So maybe I wasn’t in the right place at the right time to mark this young lady’s ascension to being the biggest seller in music right now. All of that aside though, Ke$ha has managed to sell more MP3’s than her former musical host, Mr. Rida, which is an event meandering into karmic territory considering he didn’t even bother to pay her for her feature. For shame Flo Rida. For shame.</p><p>Anyway, “Tik Tok,” the lead single from Ke$has debut album, Animal, has moved more copies than all of Interscope’s rap artists put together who aren’t named Marshall. Leading me to believe that the dawn of the white female emcee is here. That’s if you want to call what she does rapping.</p>

Also On Global Grind: