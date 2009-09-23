Photo of the Day

<p><span style="font-family: tahoma, arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; border-collapse: collapse;"><h1 style="font-size: 14px; font-weight: 700; color: #990000; padding: 0px; margin: 0px;">Lee Justin</h1><p style="margin-top: 1em; margin-bottom: 1em; margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; display: block; padding: 0px;">Male<br />24 years old<br />Chicago, Illinois<br /><span style="font-size: 11px; line-height: 1.1em;"><a style="color: #22229c; font-weight: bold; text-decoration: none;" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.facebook.com/?m2w" target="_blank">facebook</a></span></p><p style="margin-top: 1em; margin-bottom: 1em; margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; display: block; padding: 0px;"> </p><p style="margin-top: 1em; margin-bottom: 1em; margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; display: block; padding: 0px;"><span style="font-size: 11px; line-height: 1.1em;"><span style="border-collapse: separate;"><strong>MM URL:</strong> http://www.modelmayhem.com/distinctive1</span></span></p></span></p>