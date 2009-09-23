Home

JAY-Z DELIBERATELY PROVOKES NEIGHBORS

Leave a comment

<p>&nbsp;</p><p>Jay-Z was so angry at the residents in his apartment building who objected to his who moving there that he deliberately tries to antagonize them as often as possible.</p><p>&ldquo;My neighbors didn&rsquo;t want me in the building, it was a whole big thing, it was really racist. They didn&rsquo;t want me in so I bought the biggest place there,&rdquo; he told BBC radio&rsquo;s Trevor Nelson. &ldquo;They have a board and voting is based on how much of the property share you have so I have the biggest share and I go down just to vote on things I don&rsquo;t care about just to tick &lsquo;em off.</p><p>&ldquo;I guess they think I&rsquo;m having parties and there&rsquo;s shootings going on, but I have normal breakfasts and lunches. My friends come over &ndash; accountants and bankers &ndash; and I make them all wear black so the neighbors think they&rsquo;re gangsters. It&rsquo;s fun.&rdquo;</p><p>While admitting his former mentee was rude to grab Taylor Swift&rsquo;s microphone in the middle of her acceptance speech, he attributed the behavior to Kanye being &ldquo;a super-passionate person.&rdquo;</p>

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close