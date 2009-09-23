JAY-Z DELIBERATELY PROVOKES NEIGHBORS

<p> </p><p>Jay-Z was so angry at the residents in his apartment building who objected to his who moving there that he deliberately tries to antagonize them as often as possible.</p><p>“My neighbors didn’t want me in the building, it was a whole big thing, it was really racist. They didn’t want me in so I bought the biggest place there,” he told BBC radio’s Trevor Nelson. “They have a board and voting is based on how much of the property share you have so I have the biggest share and I go down just to vote on things I don’t care about just to tick ‘em off.</p><p>“I guess they think I’m having parties and there’s shootings going on, but I have normal breakfasts and lunches. My friends come over – accountants and bankers – and I make them all wear black so the neighbors think they’re gangsters. It’s fun.”</p><p>While admitting his former mentee was rude to grab Taylor Swift’s microphone in the middle of her acceptance speech, he attributed the behavior to Kanye being “a super-passionate person.”</p>

