Killer Mike-“Underground Atlanta” Album Review

<p>Big Kuntry King, Pastor Troy Rating- 3 out of 5 Standout Tracks-2 Sides, Eastside,Generation Lost, Comin True, Grind Time</p><p>When many rappers make it to the majors and sever ties with the label, it seems like they disappear and are never heard from again. Thank God this didn’t happen to Killer Mike. After the public fallout with Outkast, Killer didn’t do much complaining, he just went into the underground and remained productive. His newest relase Underground Atlanta is just that, an album full of ATL artist who chip in to make this a pretty solid release.</p><p>One of the first tracks “Imma Fool” with Killer Mike and Kuntry King is the standard ATL club track with super low sub kicks and animated synths will be a no brainer in the streets for the next few months. “Grind Time” another cool track with chopped orchestra hits and double time hihats has Bill Collector, SL Jones, and Pill riding the beat smoothly spitting on what lurks in the dark on those Atlanta streets. A sobering moment on the album and the best track is “Generation Lost” by B.O.B (who now goes by Billy Ray) shines so brightly on this album not because it’s so different, but it’s just that’s good. A few lines he spits resonates throughout not just the black community, but the youth as a whole as far as accepting yourself… “B dot O dot B was the name, I ain’t like Bobby Ray, cause I was ashamed, but you can call me Bobby Ray from this day forth and, I could give a damn about the fame and fortune”</p><p>Pastor Troy returns with his trademark aggravated “Uh Huhs” and confrontation obsessions on “I Want War” with distortion guitars and timpani drums as he rides on the other side. On one of the closing cuts, has Khujo Good, one of the foundation members of the ATL music scene spitting on “Coming True”. What I liked about this track the most is hearing an artist from a different era of music, adapting to what’s going on but keeping his integrity, which is a good thing.</p><p>The only thing about this album I didn’t like was the fact that it was bombarded a little with a few tracks that didn’t need to be on the album which clutters it quite a bit at times. The overall highlight was that Killer Mike being a sound artist himself reached out to a few artist who actually were talented as well and made good on it (Khujo, Da Backwudz, B.O.B) Pretty good for a compilation album, but with a shorter playlist, and a few more artist who could bring some variety to the table, I think if a vol. 2 comes out of this, it’s going to be crazy.</p>

