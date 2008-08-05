Yankees place employees on leave

The Yankees placed several employees on leave pending the results of Major League Baseball’s probe into the possible skimming of signing bonuses in the Dominican Republic, The New York Times reported Tuesday.The employees scouted in the Dominican Republic, the newspaper said, citing an unidentified person in baseball who was briefed on the matter. Their names and jobs were not revealed in the report.New York is one of six to eight teams being investigated, the person told the Times. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he didn’t want to jeopardize his access to sensitive information, the newspaper said.

