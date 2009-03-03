Good morning. Money is at its best when its moving…. Not accumulating…. That is why its called currency… It’s supposed to flow in currents….. A wise man once said… “Rich people are not ALWAYS happy people.. King Solomon the richest man in the world at one time was quoted in the bible saying.. “That is why I hated life.”. The scripture also clearly talks about “the deceitfulness of riches.”. You probably possess more today than at any time in your whole life… (Question?) Do you feel more joy than you have ever had in your life? Do you laugh more now than you’ve ever laughed? Do you enjoy your friendships more than you ever have? Be honest with yourself. The scripture says. “The eyes of man are never satisfied.”. (Remember this). Money itself could never ALONE bring contentment…

God is Love

-Rev Run

Also On Global Grind: