Hey Global Grinders!! This is Melanie Fiona and I’m so excited to be blogging on GG about my live listening session today.

I’ll be sharing a lot of personal insight into my journey as an artist, playing tracks from my debut album The Bridge, along with talking about my inspiration for my songs and more! I’d be honored if join me tonight at 8p EST, right here on GG for an exclusive listening session of my album The Bridge.

MF

XO





Free TV Show from Ustream



Also On Global Grind: