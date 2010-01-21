Home

BlackBerry Bold 9700 Phone (AT&T) Review

<p><a rel="nofollow" href="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/goto/link/9918/1"><img style="width: 250px; height: 250px; margin-right: 10px;" src="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/images/thumb/phpThumb.php?src=http://ecx.images-amazon.com/images/I/51P7IPvOwfL._SL500_AA280_.jpg&quot; alt="BlackBerry Bold 9700 Phone (AT&amp;T)" /></a></p><p>Powerful and refined, the BlackBerry Bold 9700 smartphone for AT&amp;T includes built-in support for both AT&amp;T&rsquo;s fast 3G network as well as access to the nation&rsquo;s largest Wi-Fi network with more than 20,000 U.S. hotspots&ndash;including approximately 7,000 Starbucks locations. The Bold 9700 offers fast data delivery and an enhanced Web-browsing experience that lets you connect quickly to social networking sites such as Facebook and MySpace. And, of course, you&rsquo;ll enjoy all the communication and connectivity features you&rsquo;ve come to expect from a BlackBerry phone&ndash;including email served up by the BlackBerry Internet Service and a full menu of messaging options (SMS, MMS, and IM). The BlackBerry Bold 9700 runs on AT&amp;T&rsquo;s fast 3G network, and it offers free Wi-Fi access to more than 20,000 U.S. hotspots. Other features include access to BlackBerry App World, a 3.2-megapixel auto-focus <a title="camera" href="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/category/digital-cameras">camera</a&gt; with video capture capabilities, and Bluetooth connectivity for stereo music streaming and PC tethering. This phone can quickly download video, music and more over AT&amp;T&rsquo;s lightning quick HSPDA 3G network. Additionally, it offers support for HSDPA high-speed networks (2100 MHz) around the world&ndash;enabling you to enjoy voice and data access in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America. This <a title="GPS" href="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/category/gps">GPS</a>-enabled phone can access the AT&amp;T Navigator service for turn-by-turn directions. It also comes pre-loaded with AT&amp;T Visual Voicemail at no extra cost. Offering top-of-the-line performance and functi</p><p><a title="BlackBerry Bold 9700 Phone (AT&amp;T)" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/goto/View_BlackBerry_Bold_9700_Phone_AT_T_Details/9918/2">View BlackBerry Bold 9700 Phone (AT&amp;T) Details</a></p>

