BlackBerry Bold 9700 Phone (AT&T) Review

<p><a rel="nofollow" href="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/goto/link/9918/1"><img style="width: 250px; height: 250px; margin-right: 10px;" src="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/images/thumb/phpThumb.php?src=http://ecx.images-amazon.com/images/I/51P7IPvOwfL._SL500_AA280_.jpg" alt="BlackBerry Bold 9700 Phone (AT&T)" /></a></p><p>Powerful and refined, the BlackBerry Bold 9700 smartphone for AT&T includes built-in support for both AT&T’s fast 3G network as well as access to the nation’s largest Wi-Fi network with more than 20,000 U.S. hotspots–including approximately 7,000 Starbucks locations. The Bold 9700 offers fast data delivery and an enhanced Web-browsing experience that lets you connect quickly to social networking sites such as Facebook and MySpace. And, of course, you’ll enjoy all the communication and connectivity features you’ve come to expect from a BlackBerry phone–including email served up by the BlackBerry Internet Service and a full menu of messaging options (SMS, MMS, and IM). The BlackBerry Bold 9700 runs on AT&T’s fast 3G network, and it offers free Wi-Fi access to more than 20,000 U.S. hotspots. Other features include access to BlackBerry App World, a 3.2-megapixel auto-focus <a title="camera" href="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/category/digital-cameras">camera</a> with video capture capabilities, and Bluetooth connectivity for stereo music streaming and PC tethering. This phone can quickly download video, music and more over AT&T’s lightning quick HSPDA 3G network. Additionally, it offers support for HSDPA high-speed networks (2100 MHz) around the world–enabling you to enjoy voice and data access in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America. This <a title="GPS" href="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/category/gps">GPS</a>-enabled phone can access the AT&T Navigator service for turn-by-turn directions. It also comes pre-loaded with AT&T Visual Voicemail at no extra cost. Offering top-of-the-line performance and functi</p><p><a title="BlackBerry Bold 9700 Phone (AT&T)" rel="nofollow" href="http://www.bestgadgetshop.com/goto/View_BlackBerry_Bold_9700_Phone_AT_T_Details/9918/2">View BlackBerry Bold 9700 Phone (AT&T) Details</a></p>

Also On Global Grind: