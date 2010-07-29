Letoya Luckett Has A Smooth Touch (PHOTOS)

R&B diva Letoya Luckett has just replaced Keyshia Cole as the spokesperson for Luster’s Pink Brand Smooth Touch hair products. Good move for Luster’s, Letoya is looking something like a porcelain doll these days. Her flawless face and autograph will be featured on relaxer boxes in major retailers across the country when the new line hits shelves near the end of the summer.

In the meantime, Letoya hit up Essence Magazine the other day and worked it for the camera for this simple yet fabulous photoshoot. It’s great to see the singer keeping her career hot.

Check out the photos!

[pagebreak]



[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

Also On Global Grind: