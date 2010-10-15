MUSIC NEWS: Michael Jackson Recolored for Remastered Videos

We know you’ve been waiting for it and come November 22 you’ll be able to have it! What is it you ask? It is a DVD compilation containing 40 of Michael Jackson’s music videos. The compilation entitled “Visions” will be a visual treat for anyone who would consider themselves a Michael Jackson fan.

Fans of Michael Jackson will enjoy more than 4 1/2 hours of content on three DVDs, that cover Michael’s pop culture classics that are as popular today as they were when released. The DVDs will contain recolored and remastered videos, shorts and debut the video for Michael’s “One More Chance” written for him by R. Kelly. Look for the DVD box set “Visions” to his store shelves November 22 and get more info – HERE.

