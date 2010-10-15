Back To The Future! Marty McFly 2015 Style (PHOTOS)

When Back To The Future came out, Marty McFly was so ahead of his time. Well now with the Marty McFly 2015 Gear, you can be ahead of your time too! For starters, you can bid on the Nike Mag Self-Lacing Shoe, or the Resizing ‘Future’ Jacket, both originals worn in the actual film. The shoe is fetching between $12,000 and $15,000, and the jacket is going anywhere between $25,000 and $50,000.

If that’s not enough, then you can also purchase a Map of Hill Valley used in Back To The Future III. There’s also a 28-page, original copy of Oh LàLà.

