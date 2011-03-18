GLOBALGRIND’S HIP-POP WRAP-UP: Lil Wayne Announces “Carter IV” Release Date, Lupe Fiasco Tour, Wiz Khalifa’s Nate Dogg Tribute And More (PHOTOS x VIDEO)

Every day there are tons of music related tidbits that float around the internet, but how is one to know what’s good, what’s worth listening to and what everyone will be talking about tomorrow? Well, you’re in luck, because GlobalGrind has rounded up some of the coolest, most buzz-worthy musical information of the day and you can find it here all in one place.

Today we have tour information on Lupe Fiasco and Katy Perry, a Nate Dogg tribute and more!

THIS JUST IN: Lil Wayne announces the release date for “Tha Carter IV.”

What: Weezy’s new record will be out May 16th. “Tha Carter IV is done,” he told MTV News. “All they need to do is tell (manager Cortez Bryant) to stop sitting on it. Tez, stop sitting on Tha Carter IV and put the album out.” A final track list hasn’t yet been announced but Nicki Minaj and Drake have both made contributions to the project.

HOT DATES: Lupe Fiasco announces new spring tour dates.

What: The Chicago rapper will tour behind his number 1 record “Lasers” and has plans to visit a handful of college campuses and nightclubs on the 16-date trek. See the list below:

March 27 – Los Angeles, CA – DUB Car Show – L.A. Convention Center

March 31 – Durham, NC – Duke University

April 1 – Ann Arbor, MI – University Of Michigan

April 13 – Albany, NY – SUNY Albany – Washington Ave. Armory

April 16 – Keene, NH – Keene State College

April 19 – Oxford, OH – Miami University

April 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater

April 24 – New York, NY – Roseland Ballroom

April 25 – New York, NY – Roseland Ballroom

April 26 – New Haven, CT – Yale University

April 28 – Bristol, RI – Roger Williams University

April 29 – University Park, PA – Penn State University

May 1 – Baltimore, MD – Meriweather Post

May 6 – New Orleans, LA – Congo Square

May 7 – Boise, ID – Boise State University

May 11 – Lewiston, ME – Bates College – Grey Gym

HOT DATES: Janelle Monae will join Katy Perry during select “California Dreams” tour dates.

What: It’s only 6 dates for now, but the inimitable Janelle during the same show as the spunky Katy? That’s not a show to miss! Check out the dates below:

July 13 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

July 14 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre

July 16 – Calgary, AB – Stampede

July 17 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place

August 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

August 20 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

VIDEOS AND VISUALS: Go behind the scenes with Big Sean and Chris Brown on the set of “My Last.”

What: Big Sean and Chris Brown hung out in the Hollywood Hills to film the music video for “My Last,” the first single off his debut “Finally Famous,” in stores May 3.

“The whole concept of the video, it’s not just no regular party shit. We up in the hills. The song is a monumental song. It is a party record, but at the same time, it’s lettin’ people know we worked for this shit,” said Sean, “We reflecting back on life. You’re gonna see a lot of scenes from how I was grinding to get here and that’s what a lot of people leave out. Then you’re gonna see how it is now, how we’re living now.”

Watch:

VIDEOS AND VISUALS: Wiz Khalifa pays tribute to Nate Dogg.

What: Towards the end of Wiz Khalifa’s SXSW set, Wiz spoke openly about the late Nate Dogg, calling him “one of my biggest heroes” and running through an impromptu tribute performance that featured he and the Taylor Gang singing some of Dogg’s most memorable verses, including “Hey hey hey hey/ Smoke weed every day,” from Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode.” “Rest in peace, Nate Dogg,” Wiz announced.

