Nicki Minaj & The Best Celeb Backs Shots Of The Week

Nicki Minaj has been on top of the world lately. The “Roman’s Revenge” singer has been on the grind with Lil Wayne on his “I Am Music II” tour. During one of the shows first stops the Paps caught this week’s best back shots.

Nicki isn’t the only lady to make it on our list, this week we have Rihanna doing a back stretch, Kenda Wilkinson leaving practice to Katy Perry with a red nose. We have it all for you here in the best back shots of the week.

[pagebreak]

Katy Perry and her red nose are not clowning during an evening stroll.

[pagebreak]

Kendra Wilkinson wears flip flops to drive around like the big boy in a Yukon truck.

[pagebreak]

Stephanie Seymour is back on the beach with her kids again. Family fun time.

[pagebreak]

Rihanna bends over backwards for your viewing enjoyment. All red everything.

[pagebreak]

Vida Guerra shows off her bikini back side whle taking in some sun.

[pagebreak]

Khloe Kardashian spins some hits for the club and sprays them with bottle service!

[pagebreak]

Swizz Beatz wear all black everything while he heads back into the building.

Also On Global Grind: