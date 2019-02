Kendra Wilkinson is devastated that her sex tape might end her marriage, but she might actually want you to see it. I was doing a bit of research… Ok I was actually searching for Kendra Wilkinson Sex Tape and I came across some very eye opening information. According to Radar:

The Playboy pinup was in the process of releasing the tapes herself a year and a half ago! According to the documents, a company (which Wilkinson would own and control) would be formed and Wilkinson’s team would shop the tape around soliciting offers. Wilkinson would also be able to mandate how the tape would be edited before it was sent to potential buyers.

Then I stumbled onto WWTDD and he reports that when it comes to porn and sex tapes they are obsessed with paperwork. They write:

A law called 2257, which is essentially a bookkeeping law. Every performer in a sex tape or porn must certify that they are the ones in the scene and that they were at least 18 years old at the time. Vivid could never release a tape if they couldn’t document who the performers were and that they were legal age. This would be especially relevant to Kendra because she would have been around 18 when the tape was made.

So there you have it, if for any reason you see a Kendra Wilkinson sex tape it would be because she wants you to see her having a penis high five her vagina while being video taped.

Xilla aka Al-X Blogriguez | Follow me on Twitter |

