Sarah Palin Likes That Obama Is Taliban Muslim Illegal Elected President (PHOTOS)

Sarah Palin and her twitter always seem to get her in trouble, the former Alaskan Governor and Vice Presidential candidate favored a twitpic by conservative pundit Ann Coulter.

In the tweet Coulter snapped a picture outside Pastor Manning’s Church in Harlem, Pastor Manning is the controversial pastor who has berated President Obama since he first came on the scene and on every occasion has called him a Muslim terrorist and every other bad thing he can think of.

Sarah Palin saw Coulter’s tweet and ‘favored’ it on her twitter. Now is this a good look for Palin if she plans on running for President in 2012? Maybe, Palin is getting a jump start on the mudslinging, who knows. Still not a good look, why do we continue to feed into the paranoia? 

Here is Pastor Manning

Here is the photo Coulter snapped.

And to show you were not joking about Manning here’s another photo with a different sign.

