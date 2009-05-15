Autotune The News: Ron Paul + Hillary Clinton

<p><span style="font-family: Arial; font-size: 12px;">mp3 available for download:<br /><br /><a style="outline-width: 0px; outline-style: initial; outline-color: initial; font-size: 100%; background-image: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; -webkit-background-clip: initial; -webkit-background-origin: initial; background-color: transparent; color: #0033cc; text-decoration: none; background-position: initial initial; padding: 0px; margin: 0px; border: 0px initial initial;" title="http://amiestreet.com/music/auto-tune-the-news/auto-tune-the-news-number-3?pytr=gregorybrothers" dir="ltr" rel="nofollow" href="http://amiestreet.com/music/auto-tune-the-news/auto-tune-the-news-number-3?pytr=gregorybrothers" target="_blank">http://amiestreet.com/music/auto-tune…</a><br /><br />Lyrics:<br /><br />EH: I think this is an ignoramus statement<br />Umm, I was even a person who thought<br />You know what, power to Joe the Plumber at that point<br />SG: Before he went around laying his pipe all over town<br />EH: Well, Joe the Plumber is not invited<br />Anywhere around me<br />EG: Does baby need a tissue?<br />Thinking about the time the plumber kissed you<br />Before you caught him creeping with the shitzu<br />RM: As republicans, the party does seem to be in chaos<br />RP: They need to change their attitude, attitude<br />Their attitude, attitude<br />MG: Ay, tells us what your homeys can do<br />To make a change<br />RP: You know, they talk about personal freedoms<br />They have to believe in it, you know<br />MG/RM: We know!<br />RP: To believe in it, you know<br />MG/RM: We know!<br />RP: To believe in it, you know<br />MG/RM: We know, we know, we know you just got to believe<br />RP: To believe in it, you know<br />MG/RM: We know!<br />RP: To believe in it, you know<br />MG/RM: We know!<br />RP: To belieeeeeeeeeve! Lieeeeeeeeeeeeeeeve!<br />MG: You saying Republicans on crack<br />Are you cozy with the Democrats?<br />RP: I just don’t think that either party<br />Right now offers a whole lot<br />MG: You’ll see some real change<br />From the 3rd party at my house<br />Poppin champagne, bacardi; gettin crunked out<br />Triple rhymin with Joe Biden <br />While we Imbibin Hennessy<br />Come on over–drinks on me, homey<br />HK: We’ll be friends with you<br />AZ: And bff with you<br />Main Damies with you<br />HK: And colleagues with you<br />AZ: I’ll be in your crew<br />HK: I’ll be in yours, too<br />AZ: Jumpin rope with you<br />HK: Playin Donkey Kong with you<br />AZ: Hatchin plans with you<br />HK/AZ: invade Tajikistan with you<br />HC: We do not believe either Afghanistan or Pakistan<br />Can achieve lasting progress<br />Without the full participation of all of your citizens<br />Including women and girls<br />AZ: Having a barbecue<br />HK: Grilling a goat with you<br />AZ: Grilling terrorists, too<br />HK: Getting matching tattoos<br />HC: The rights of women must be respected and protect–<br />AZ: –Picking flowers with you<br />HK: Hot showers with you<br />AZ: Falling in love with you<br />HK: Nude at the zoo<br />AZ/HK: Making memories at the pottery wheel, rubbing clay on you all afternoon<br />KC: It would be one of the most dramatic<br />Foreign policy about faces ever<br />AG: To what do you refer, shawtayee?<br />KC: A bipartisan bill in Congress would end<br />The 47-year-old trade freeze with Cuba<br />AG: Ojalá congreso le gusta esta<br />KC: It has

