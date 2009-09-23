Fidel Castro Praises Obama On Climate Change

<p>Barack Obama’s call for action on climate change and his admission that rich nations have a particular responsibility to lead has received strong praise from an unusual source — U.S. nemesis Fidel Castro.</p><p>The former Cuban leader on Wednesday called the American president’s speech at the United Nations "brave" and said no other American head of state would have had the courage to make similar remarks.</p><p>In a speech at the United Nations on Tuesday, Obama acknowledged that the United States had been slow to act on climate change, but said Washington was now prepared to be a full partner as the world confronts the threat.</p><p>He said developed nations that have caused much of the climate change the planet has suffered have a "responsibility to lead," but added that rapidly growing nations must do their part as well.</p><p>That admission of America’s past errors "was without a doubt a brave gesture," Castro wrote in comments published by Cuban state-media Wednesday.</p><p>CLICK ORIGINAL STORY FOR MORE</p>

