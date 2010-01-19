ESPN Anchor Says Martin Luther ‘Coon’ Day

Mike Greenberg needs to address this immediately and not just with an apology, but an explanation of how it happened.

Words like ‘Coon’ are not the type that usually just ‘slip out’.

***UPDATE*** Mike Greenberg Issues an Apology

‘I just came home from the Knicks game and found out about the mess that was created by my garbling a sentence on our show this morning; I apologize for not addressing it sooner.

And I’m sorry that my talking too fast – and slurring my words – might have given people who don’t know our show the wrong impression about us, and about me.

I feel horrible about that, because nothing could be further away from who I am and what our show is about.

I would never say anything like that, not in public, or in private, or in the silence of my own mind, and neither would anyone associated with our show, and I’m very sorry that my stumble this morning gave so many people the opposite impression.’

Nothing in Greenberg’s history shows that he intentionally meant to do it, but an explanation and apology is needed and it is needed immediately. I am willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. He appears to be a very nice guy and there has never been any hint of controversy surrounding him to my knowledge.

