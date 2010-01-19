Tim Tebow Doesn’t Think A Woman Has The Right…

The former Florida quarterback and his mother will appear in a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl next month. The Christian group Focus on the Family says the Tebows will share a personal story centering on the theme ‘Celebrate Family, Celebrate Life.’

The group isn’t releasing details, but the commercial is likely to be an anti-abortion message chronicling Pam Tebow’s 1987 pregnancy. After getting sick during a mission trip to the Philippines, she ignored a recommendation by doctors to abort her fifth child and gave birth to Tim.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner ended his college career with several NCAA, Southeastern Conference and school records, and two national championships. Tebow also has been very involved in his family’s Christian-based ministry.

Jim Daly, president and CEO of Focus on the Family, said the commercial comes at a time when ‘families need to be inspired.’

TO READ MORE, CLICK HERE

Also On Global Grind: