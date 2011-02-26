Hall Pass: Hot & Sexy Celebrities We Cheat For (PHOTOS)

The movie “Hall Pass” opened this weekend, and you might have seen it as the number one trending topic on twitter last night. The movie is about a married man that is granted by his wife an opportunity to have an affair. Well, we decided to take this to the next level. PHOTOS: Martin Lawrence and Other Men Who Dressed As Women For Movies What celebrity would you want to have an affair with if you had a hall pass? We thought long and hard, and as we ran through names like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, we came up with a pretty awesome list of candidates. Check out our celebrity hall choices and let us know who you would add or remove from the list.

Nicki Minaj is so sexy, that any girlfriend who wouldn’t give their man a hall pass for her should be locked away for cruelty.

Travis Barker is the rock star all women love, fellas can’t get mad at a rock star.

If Rihanna’s neighbors knew your boyfriend’s name couldn’t we chalk it up to a hall pass.

Channing Tatum could make any dudes girlfriend drop down and get her “Eagle” on.

Emmy Rossum is so hot that if she made eye contact with a woman’s boyfriend, a hall pass should be written on in blood.

Reggie Bush would make a woman happy if he let some guy’s girlfriend wash clothes on his abs.

All the men at Global Grind would let Ashley Greene bet them in the “Twilight” of the night with or without a hall pass.

Leo is the Hollywood pretty boy most women wouldn’t mind being sunk by, if you know what we mean.

Chanel Iman is the Victoria’s Secret model we’d keep any secret for…unless we had a hall pass.

There would be no situation if men gave their women a hall pass for “The Situation.”

If a boyfriend got a hall pass for Christina Milian, we would be willing to put money on it that he’d try to make her dream about him.

Kim Kardashian is sexy Cleopatra! Can a dude get a hall pass?

The dudes from Jersey Shore, make all the women want a bite of their meat.

Since Olivia Wilde drives all the men wild she is the fantasy of most men. Too bad they’d need a hall pass in order to make those dreams come true.

