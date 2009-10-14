Dancing With the Stars Results 10/13/09 «

Home

<p>&nbsp;</p><p>Last Night, the Ladies dominated the dance floor with the best performances!&nbsp; The Men are going to have to step their game up if they are going to keep up.</p><p>Marks two step was a&nbsp; Crowd pleaser.&nbsp;&nbsp;Kelly&rsquo;s Charleston was full of confidence and style.&nbsp; &nbsp; Donny&rsquo;s Charleston got the Judges pumped up.&nbsp; Natalie gave her all in her Bolero dance, but it was a little lacking in the romance department, Aaron&rsquo;s Lambada was too over the top, Chuck&rsquo;s 2 step was entertaining but low in points, Michael&rsquo;s Bolero was difficult to interpret, Louie&rsquo;s 2 step&nbsp; was a series of blunders, Joanna&rsquo;s Lambada was very hot and sexy, Mya&rsquo;s Lambada won over everyone but Len (such a hater), Melissa&rsquo;s Charleston was the most improved score in one week in DWTS&rsquo; history (improved 9 points in one week).&nbsp; 12 points separate the top score&nbsp;from the bottom score!</p><p>Melissa and Mark got the nod to repeat their Charleston again.&nbsp; She&rsquo;s really cute and likeable, but I say it every season that Mark&rsquo;s partners never seem to shine, because his dancing is so strong.</p><p>&nbsp;</p>

