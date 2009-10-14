Dancing With the Stars Results 10/13/09 «

<p> </p><p>Last Night, the Ladies dominated the dance floor with the best performances! The Men are going to have to step their game up if they are going to keep up.</p><p>Marks two step was a Crowd pleaser. Kelly’s Charleston was full of confidence and style. Donny’s Charleston got the Judges pumped up. Natalie gave her all in her Bolero dance, but it was a little lacking in the romance department, Aaron’s Lambada was too over the top, Chuck’s 2 step was entertaining but low in points, Michael’s Bolero was difficult to interpret, Louie’s 2 step was a series of blunders, Joanna’s Lambada was very hot and sexy, Mya’s Lambada won over everyone but Len (such a hater), Melissa’s Charleston was the most improved score in one week in DWTS’ history (improved 9 points in one week). 12 points separate the top score from the bottom score!</p><p>Melissa and Mark got the nod to repeat their Charleston again. She’s really cute and likeable, but I say it every season that Mark’s partners never seem to shine, because his dancing is so strong.</p><p> </p>

Also On Global Grind: