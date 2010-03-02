5 Things Young Money/ Lil Wayne Can Do To Stay Ahead

So Weezy’s going to jail for little while. Everyone from the Cash Money/ Young Money camps have expressed that they are not worried in regards to Wayne’s music career, they’re just worried about Wayne personally. I believe that Lil Wayne will be ok, so will his Young Money Entertainment artist, but if they’re sure to do these 5 things, there’s no doubt that the YM brand will reign supreme. Check out Five Things Young Money/ Lil Wayne can do to stay ahead:

Make Lil’ Wayne Go Commercial, Literally

As we’ve seen before, commercials and endorsements are a great way to get your brand exposed to a new audience. Lil Wayne did a voiceover for a Gatorade commercial, which brought him into households across America. He’s one of the most popular entertainers today, so if he can get on some more national commercials, there’s no question he will be a household name.

Keep Young Money On The Road

The last year, Lil Wayne stayed touring, and he brought his Young Money crew with him. Before the tour, no YM artist put out an album, so as they were on tour, they just promoted themselves as opposed to a actual project. This appeared to be a smart move, as each member of the Young Money crew has gained their own individual cult following. If they continue to keep the show on the road and touch the fans, they’ll have all the support they need![pagebreak]

Re-Introduce The Mixtape Weezy



