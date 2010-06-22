Lady Gaga Shows Soft Side In Rolling Stone

Lady Gaga appears on the cover of the newest of Rolling Stone, wearing her usual uniform of a black bra and panties, with a pair of machine guns slung over her shoulders. In her interview she reveals a softer, less theatrical Gaga, showing her fans her vulnerable side.She said, “When I wake up in the morning, I feel just like any other insecure 24-year-old girl. Then I say, ‘B*tch, you’re Lady Gaga, you get up and walk the walk today.’”

It’s amazing to believe that Lady Gaga, the woman who feels comfortable leaving the house wearing nothing but a Yankees shirt over her underwear, wakes up in the morning feeling anything less than confident. That underneath all of the fake blood, crazy headdresses, and Alexander McQueen shoes, Lady Gaga is still just a 21st century girl.

The plight of the 21st century girl has been a topic of discussion for years now. She battles with unrealistic expectations of beauty, constantly comparing herself to photoshopped images of models and actresses, while still striving for financial success. Her life is an open book that anyone can read via Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr, making even her most embarrassing moments public, rather she likes it or not. She wants to be Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama and Taylor Swift, all rolled into one. She has it hard.

Lady Gaga receives a lot of criticism for her avant-garde, Madonna-esque videos, and her habit of walking around in public, wearing next to nothing. However, this one quote, that brings both her fans and critics back to reality, that she is still just an “insecure 24-year-old girl,” could be the perfect thing to grow her fan base.

Although her stage antics may cause some people to judge her harshly, Lady Gaga is devoted to giving her fans a fantasy. She said, “If I were to ever, God forbid, get hurt onstage and my fans were screaming outside of the hospital, waiting for me to come out, I’d come out as Gaga.”

“Michael got burned, and he lifted that glittered glove so damn high so his fans could see him, because he was in the art of show business. That’s what we do. I don’t even drink water onstage in front of anybody, because I want them to focus on the fantasy of the music,” says Lady Gaga, citing the late Michael Jackson as her inspiration for giving her fans what they want.

The knowledge that Lady Gaga, the woman whose latest outrageous act is seen everywhere, has moments of weakness is reassuring. It gives that 21st century girl hope.

