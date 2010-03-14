50 Cent’s Bodyguard Gets Arrested For Paparazzi Beat Down (VIDEO)

50 Cent and the crew are in Copenhagen at the moment. I am sure it is not easy being a bodyguard for anyone these days, as the paparazzi are relentless to get a shot…but while in Copenhagen, one of 50’s bodyguards got into an altercation with a photographer on a street outside the hotel. The confrontation turned physical and usually when that happens, guess who wins? The bodyguard. It got a little nuts, as the bodyguard choked dude and broke his cameras.

The police were called and guess who gets taken into the station? The bodyguard.

CLICK THE NEXT PAGE TO PEEP the video footage of this intense beat down on a quiet, European street.

[pagebreak]

Also On Global Grind: