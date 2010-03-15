YOUNG JEEZY feat. KEYSHIA COLE ‘Never Again’

Check out this new snippet of a Young Jeezy feat. Keyshia Cole song titled ‘Never Again’. Disregard the beginning of the audio it comes off a mixtape. I’m not sure when this was recorded but it kind of sounds like Jeezy’s talking about Keyshia’s new situation. You know how that goes though this could be old and just happen to be a coincidence. Either way I hope they drop the full version soon because the chorus & 1 verse on here is hot! In case you didn’t know Jeezy & Keyshia used to be involved with each other in the past which makes this track even more interesting. Take a listen & comment on ‘Never Again’.



Young Jeezy Never Again Feat Keyshia Cole

