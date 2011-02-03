GLOBALGRIND'S GEAR OF THE DAY: Vans, Elmo And Adidas (PHOTOS)

GlobalGrind loves it when a remade classic still gets its shine despite the tweaks. It’s a little beige for our tastes but because it unsettles us just a tad, we are gonna add this adidas Originals by Originals David Beckham ZX 800 DB to our Gear of The Day agenda. Collaborators Bond and Beckham slapped on a leather tongue and placed the adidas logo smack in the center. The shoes come in two colorways and is on its way to stores now. Via: Highsnobiety.com

[pagebreak]

Dopeness. Feet: Nike. Pants:TopMan. Jacket: Adidas. Hat:QuietLife We spotted Sang Il Chin waiting for a bus in front of our office early this afternoon. He just got his degree in design communications from School of Visual Arts and we think he will do fine.

[pagebreak]

Jen Blazina is an installation artist from Philadelphia. Presently she is exhibiting at RUSH Arts Gallery as part of the Sculpted Memory Exhibition which launched yesterday and will run until March 26th. ‘Bitter Sweet,’ her installation in the group show, consists of hundreds of cast rubber lockets, silk screened with individual portraits hanging on silk cord. Get One. $100.00 each at Rushartsgallery.org.

[pagebreak]

GlobalGrind is a fanatic when it comes to our apartment. We’re not snob’s; we like things to look and feel, and sound a certain way. Like our walls. Created with pyramid foam, the wall panel above also serve as insulation and as a device that improves acoustics in a room. ‘The foam aids the absorbing of specific sound frequencies. Shaped into industrial patterns, the panels can also be placed together to make a larger wall display.’- Architectural Acoustics by Niek Pulles. Via Mocoloco.com

[pagebreak]

This Kolor X Yoshida Men’s Technical Backpack-3 was designed with a main drawstring bucket pocket compartment, a velcro strapped smaller pouch, a vertical zipped pocket on the exterior and a single top pocket. And will set you back about $2500.00. The best thing about this is thats the discount sale price.Via: Okini.com

[pagebreak]

Envirosax presents the new Sesame Street Series in partnership with the Sesame Workshop. Supposedly these are for kids but we all know one or two adults who would mug a kid for this Elmo Bag. It’s reusable, environmentally friendly and is only$10.00 from Envirosax.com. Partial proceeds go to charity. GlobalGrind knows you’re a giver, so give!

[pagebreak]

Unlocked Dell Venue running Android 2.2Dell acted real shy when they announced this Android device a few weeks back so we were really unsure what to expect. Lo and behold! They delivered something interesting to look at and play with. The device costs $500.00 and comes unlocked so running it on Tmobile or AT&T won’t be an issue. Pre-order yours now via Dell.com. On Sale Feb. 18.

