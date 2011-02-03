GLOBALGRIND'S GEAR OF THE DAY: Vans, Elmo And Adidas (PHOTOS)

GlobalGrind loves it when a remade classic still gets its shine despite the tweaks. It’s a little beige for our tastes but because it unsettles us just a tad, we are gonna add this adidas Originals by Originals David Beckham ZX 800 DB to our Gear of The Day agenda. Collaborators Bond and Beckham slapped on a leather tongue and placed the adidas logo smack in the center. The shoes come in two colorways and is on its way to stores now.
Via: Highsnobiety.com
[pagebreak]
[pagebreak]
Jen Blazina is an installation artist from Philadelphia. Presently she is exhibiting at RUSH Arts Gallery as part of the Sculpted Memory Exhibition which launched yesterday and will run until March 26th. ‘Bitter Sweet,’ her installation in the group show, consists of hundreds of cast rubber lockets, silk screened with individual portraits hanging on silk cord.
Get One. $100.00 each at Rushartsgallery.org.
[pagebreak]
GlobalGrind is a fanatic when it comes to our apartment. We’re not snob’s; we like things to look and feel, and sound a certain way. Like our walls. Created with pyramid foam, the wall panel above also serve as insulation and as a device that improves acoustics in a room.
‘The foam aids the absorbing of specific sound frequencies. Shaped into industrial patterns, the panels can also be placed together to make a larger wall display.’- Architectural Acoustics by Niek Pulles. Via Mocoloco.com
[pagebreak]
[pagebreak]
[pagebreak]
[pagebreak]<img src='http://static.globalgrind.com/ssp/192513/vansvault_derbyblack-640×348.sjpg_400_1000_0_85