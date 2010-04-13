Tracy Riggs opens a salon in Charlotte NC

<p><span style="font-family: ‘lucida grande’, tahoma, verdana, arial, sans-serif; font-size: 11px; color: #808080;"><br /><span style="color: #000000; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: medium;"><table style="table-layout: fixed; width: 340px;" border="0" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" width="340"><tbody><tr><td style="padding-top: 10px; padding-right: 0px; padding-bottom: 10px; padding-left: 0px; width: 340px; word-wrap: break-word; display: block; max-width: 340px; font-size: 13px; color: #000000; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;" align="left" valign="top"><span style="color: #595959; font-family: Helvetica, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 13px;"><div><span style="font-size: 14pt; font-family: Arial;"><span style="font-size: 14px;">Celebrity hair stylist Tracy Riggs one of the finest hair experts in the world is opening a salon in Charlotte NC. </span></span></div><div><br /></div><div><span style="font-size: 14pt; font-family: Arial;"><span style="font-size: 14px;"><strong><em>"It is with great pleasure to announce the opening of TRACY RIGGS SALON. With my new location I will be offering 24/7 online appointment booking with schedulicity.com"</em></strong>-Tracy Riggs</span></span></div><div><span style="font-size: 14pt; font-family: Arial;"><span style="font-size: 14px;"><br /></span></span></div><div><span style="font-size: 14pt; font-family: Arial;"><span style="font-size: 14px;">Please register at <a href="http://schedulicity.com/">http://schedulicity.com</a> to start booking your online appointments today!</span></span></div><div><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;"><span style="font-size: 14pt; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;"><span style="font-size: 14px; text-decoration: underline;"><br /></span></span></p><p style="margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px;"><span style="font-size: 14pt; font-family: Arial;"><span style="font-size: 14px;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><strong>By offering online scheduling you will be able to:</strong></span></span></span></p><ul style="list-style-type: none; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; padding: 0px; margin: 0px;"><li><span style="font-size: 14pt; font-family: Arial;"><span style="font-size: 14px;"><strong>Schedule 24/7</strong>: Schedule your appointment when it’s convenient for you; whether that’s 3 p.m. or 3 a.m.</span></span></li><li><span style="font-size: 14pt; font-family: Arial;"><span style="font-size: 14px;"><strong>Manage Your Appointments:</strong> After creating your account, you can view past and upcoming appointments and even reschedule if needed.</span></span></li><li><span style="font-size: 14pt; font-family: Arial;"><span style="font-size: 14px;">Schedule from Your Phone: Make appointments straight from your BlackBerry or iPhone.</span></span></li><li><span style="font-size: 14pt; font-family: Arial;"><span style="font-size: 14px;"><strong>Receive Reminders:</strong> When you schedule online, you will receive

