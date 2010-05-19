CLOSE
Home

Last Train To Paris Listening Party (PHOTOS)

Leave a comment

It looks like Diddy‘s really getting ready to drop his latest project with his group, Dirty Money. Last night in NYC, Diddy held a listening party for the Dirty Money debut, Last Train To Paris. A few big names were in the place to be to listen to the project, including O’Neal McKnight and Bad Boy artist and model Cassie. Be sure to check out some of the pictures from the event and get that Last Train To Paris album dropping real soon, which features appearances from Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Drake, Chris Brown & more!

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

Are you anticipating Dirty Money’s Last Train To Paris album? Share your thoughts!

Cee Lo Green , Crhristina Aguilera , ekineyo , fanny wang , Hitler , House , J.R. Smith , Josh Hartnett , madonna , musicians who director music videos , nicole richie , summer

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close