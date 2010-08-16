House Real Big: Scarlett Johansson’s Los Feliz Mansion (PHOTOS)

For $2.9 million, Scarlett Johansson is going to get to move into a new home with husband, Ryan Reynolds. The Los Feliz mansion has a pool, and a mini-garden in the master bedroom. There were two children’s bedrooms, but those have been converted into a library and an officer.

Also included are three bathrooms and two additional bedrooms. The house was designed and built by famed California architects, Buff and Hensman and was originally built in 1969. In other Scarlett Johansson related news, the actress was reportedly up for the lead role in the film adaptation of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. Ryan Reynolds is wrapping up shooting the comic book adaptation of The Green Lantern.

