Down South Church Plans On Burning The Qurans

VIA CNN

In protest of what it calls a religion ‘of the devil,’ a nondenominational church in Gainesville, Florida, plans to host an ‘International Burn a Quran Day’ on the ninth anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The Dove World Outreach Center says it is hosting the event to remember 9/11 victims and take a stand against Islam. With promotions on its website and Facebook page, it invites Christians to burn the Muslim holy book at the church from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

‘We believe that Islam is of the devil, that it’s causing billions of people to go to hell, it is a deceptive religion, it is a violent religion and that is proven many, many times,’ Pastor Terry Jones told CNN’s Rick Sanchez earlier this week.

Jones wrote a book titled ‘Islam is of the Devil,’ and the church sells coffee mugs and shirts featuring the phrase.

Muslims and many other Christians — including some evangelicals — are fighting the initiative.

The church launched a YouTube channel to disseminate its messages.

‘I mean ask yourself, have you ever really seen a really happy Muslim? As they’re on the way to Mecca? As they gather together in the mosque on the floor? Does it look like a real religion of joy?’ Jones asks in one of his YouTube posts.

‘No, to me it looks like a religion of the devil.’

The Islamic advocacy group Council on American-Islamic Relations called on Muslims and others to host ‘Share the Quran’ dinners to educate the public during the monthlong fast of Ramadan beginning in August. In a news release, the group announced a campaign to give out 100,000 copies of the Quran to local, state and national leaders.

‘American Muslims and other people of conscience should support positive educational efforts to prevent the spread of Islamophobia,’ said CAIR spokesman Ibrahim Hooper in the release.

The National Association of Evangelicals, the nation’s largest umbrella evangelical group, issued a statement urging the church to cancel the event, warning it could cause worldwide tension between the two religions.

