Relationships Today

Why is it that in this day and age people are so afraid to commit to anything? Are we really living in a world where we would rather play continuous mind games instead of actually working at happiness(what ever that is)…I’m not a relationship expert or some well known novelist, just a single women who’s tired of the never ending bull s**t better known as dating in the twenty first century. Are we so damaged as singles that we are afraid to be part of a couple? I understand that when two people decide to give this relationship thing a try it takes a lot of work, but the thing I think a lot of people forget is the compromise. Everyone is raised differently from the lifestyle and number of parents to the life lessons and communication. As adults we develop into our own skin and make our own choices, but we always take away what we see as the important life lessons we learned from parents, friends, and family. It can be hard to mesh with someone else’s views but I think it is important to be as open minded as possible. Being open minded is one of those personality traits that is needed but not always on the menu. People don’t want to be judged but are so quick to judge others. We all want someone who will understand us for who we are, to praise the good things about us, and to keep it real when we f**k up. In relationships there are always touchy subjects (kids, politics, money) but just because these subjects can sometimes cause a heated conversation doesn’t mean that they can’t be discussed openly and honestly without judgment …it just takes more work then we are willing to invest sometimes.

Are we so afraid to take a chance that we would rather let our feelings secretly consume us? When did people stop living each day to the fullest and start living each day in fear???

We’re always so afraid of what will happen if we just let go and do what our heart tells us to do. It seems like people are so disconnected from the reality of the world that they are drowning in their own perception of the ‘perfect life’ or living ‘happily ever after’. I’m a very confident and strong minded person who knows exactly what she wants in life, but sometimes I feel I have no idea how to get it. I don’t know if I will ever figure out this love thing. I seem to be better at helping others fix their love issues than fixing my own. The more I think about love and relationships, the more I see people like myself sit and pity themselves, I wonder…when is enough enough? Will people

