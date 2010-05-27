Drake feat. Jay-Z – Light Up (Tags) | HHRAPINFO

CLOSE
<p>I&rsquo;m gonna cosign with some of the other blogs and this will be our last Thank Me Later leak we&rsquo;ll post. The album is sounding like it&rsquo;s going to be one of the hottest this summer&hellip;Gotta love it when Jigga still shouts to his engineer Young Guru on the track! This is some heat right here&hellip;.I hope the Evil Empire cats don&rsquo;t get shot!</p><p>&nbsp;</p><p><strong>DOWNLOAD: <a title="Drake feat. Jay-Z – Light Up (Tags)" onclick="javascript:pageTracker._trackPageview(‘/outbound/article/limelinx.com’);" href="http://limelinx.com/files/01a38375adbbee50950ce543e6a3f17d&quot; target="_blank">Drake feat. Jay-Z – Light Up (Tags)</a></strong></p><p><em><strong>PREVIOUSLY: </strong><a title="Permanent link to Drake Feat. Alicia Keys &ndash; Fireworks" rel="bookmark" href="http://hhrapinfo.com/?p=9612">Drake Feat. Alicia Keys &ndash; Fireworks</a> | </em></p>

