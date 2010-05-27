CLOSE
<p style="text-align: justify;">The Spizzy is about to have a <em>Hooters</em> moment, courtesy of my lovely homegirl and fellow hustler,<strong> <a href="http://twitter.com/DYMEndzInc">Benzo</a></strong&gt; (a.k.a. &ldquo;The Costa Rican Carmela Soprano&rdquo;).</p><p style="text-align: justify;">As a publicist, promoter, radio personality and bona-fide C.E.O. of&nbsp; <a href="http://www.dymendzinc.blogspot.com/">D.Y.M.E.ndz Inc.</a>, Ms. Benzo wears many hats. Today, however, she&rsquo;s wearing a Spizzy T-shirt and it looks damn good on &lsquo;er.&nbsp; It&rsquo;s a proper way to debut the official T-shirt for the <em>Grand Theft Auto</em> of blogs.</p><p style="text-align: justify;">Since this is The Spizzy&rsquo;s first fashion statement and a taste of much more to come, I figured we&rsquo;d roll out the big cannons&hellip; and a fine pair of cannons they are.</p><p style="text-align: justify;">SEE MORE PHOTOS &amp; BUY T-SHIRTS AT <strong>THE SPIZZY</strong>…</p>

