Xilla PSA: McDonald’s Food Ages Better Than You!

Americans are fat! So why is Ronald McDonald in such good shape? I’ve come to a conclusion, that if Happy Meals can last 6 months without molding than Ronald McDonald should look more like Grimace.

I haven’t ate Micky D’s in at least a year, and after seeing the lady who had a 4 year old Happy Meal in her purse, I’m extremely glad.

The idea that people will serve you anything and we will actually eat anything is rather disturbing.

I’ve eaten a double down from KFC! I’ll admit it, but I felt so guilty that I never ordered one again. I even ate it on a midnight train to Jersey… In the very last seat of the very last car. **hides head in shame**

As I put on my best Bernie Mack voice, America, I have to say this. The children of today are all going to look like the letter O if we don’t do something and do something fast. So in order to instill even more fear in the hearts and minds of parents and kids, I’ve compiled some of the worst food combinations that will give you a heart attack.

Hamburger, ground veal, sausage, egg, breadcrumbs, random spices all mixed together rolled around a 1/4 lb hotdog, bacon, sauerkraut, 3 types of cheese, and banana peppers. Topped with ketchup, mustard, more peppers, and chili all on a hoagie roll.

BurgerZilla

Bacon Lasagne

Half pound of sausage, half pound of bacon, half pound of cheese, a 6 egg omeltte, and hash browns, all sandwiched between 2 seven inch, gravy-filled biscuits.

