Tina Fey Does Palin, Tries To Do Bieber and Tiger Gets Mastered (VIDEO)

Tina Fey had a date with Sarah Palin Saturday night.

For the first time since the 2008 presidential campaign, Fey reprised her iconic impression of the former Alaskan governor on ‘Saturday Night Live’ to poke fun at Palin’s new life as a television personality.

‘With my work as a contributor on Fox News and my new TLC reality show, ‘Sarah Palin’s Alaska,’ it just seemed like the next logical step was to launch my own network,’ Fey as Palin quipped, before offering up a series of ‘shows’ that would appear on the channel, including ‘Are You Smarter than a Half-Term Governor.’

Another show, ‘Hey Journalist, I Gotcha,’ involved editing interviews to make the journalists look unprepared – perhaps a nod to the recent controversy over Fox editing old celebrity interviews for its ‘Real American’ promos.

[pagebreak]

Tina Fey Does Just Bieber

[pagebreak]

Tina Gives It To Tiger

Also On Global Grind: