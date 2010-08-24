Exclusive Leaders Of The School DeAndre DaCosta

Leaders Of The New School is a 10 week series that will highlight up and coming talent in the fashion industry. Through this series, you the viewer will be given a behind the scenes look into life for 10 of New York City’s ‘IT’ kids, who even young into their career, have managed to create such a buzz we couldn’t ignore them. Each week we will highlight, a different profession, and hopefully shed some light on the respected fields and help someone decided if this is the right career path for them. Look at it like this – Career day is being brought to you!

‘Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever… it remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.’-DeAndre DeCosta

Meet DeAndre DeCosta a young fashion photographer in NYC. The most amazing thing about DeAndre is the passion that he exudes for his profession. Check out some of his work and the amazing footage we were able to capture!

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

Next Page for video!!!

[pagebreak]

<embed id='flashObj' type='application/x-shockwave-flash' width='400' height='385' src='http://c.brightcove.com/services/viewer/federated_f9?isVid=1&isUI=1' name='flashObj' allowscriptaccess='always' swliveconnect='true' allowfullscreen='true' seamlesstabbing='false' base='http://admin.brightcove.com' flashvars='@video

Also On Global Grind: