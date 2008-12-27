Home

Monetizing Hope: Obama T-Shirts

Had a discussion tonight with some folks about the monetizing of hope, specifically obama t-shirts and briefly Pastors charging a minimum to preach abroad. This is a touchy subject apparently, as we all had different views on the topic of Obama T-Shirts. Out of the 5 of us discussing the matter, two said “go for it,” one (myself) said “you have to draw the line somewhere,” and lastly, CB played the devil’s advocate and understood the perspectives of both sides.

