Khloe Kardashian A Victory Dinner For The Hubby [PHOTOS]

Khloe Kardashian was all smiles as her husband’s team, The Lakers, forced a game 7 with the Boston Celtics. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were spotted grabbing some grub at Ago after the game was over. Khloe Kardashian tweeted the final score of the game and gave Lamar Odom props on her blog by posting his interview with Dime Magazine 

Speaking of about his wife Khloe, Lamar said ‘Since I married Shorty? … I’ve always had a strong following out here, but when I got married it was just a different demographic of people that realize who i am’ 

I really like these two together. 

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom at Ago

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom at Ago

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom at Ago

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom at Ago

