Kanye West To Release “Glow In The Dark” Book

<p>Let&rsquo;s try to ignore Kanye West&rsquo;s current&nbsp;actions for a moment and think back to a time when he was triumphantly traveling around the world with his sci-fi-themed Glow in the Dark tour. The 2008 show had tons of blinding lights, a vaguely pornographic alien, and Kanye rampaging like the last man on Mars. It was incredible.&nbsp; Love him, or hate him, there is no denying that Kanye West is an interesting guy with a keen eye for art, design and working with the right collaborators.</p><p>Kanye West presents the Glow in the Dark Book, a title documenting his much hyped 2008 tour. The book was designed by Base and features photographes by Nabil Elderkin.</p><p>So the new &ldquo;Glow In The Dark&rdquo; book from publishers Rizzoli should offer a fascinating insight into the production of his long running &ldquo;Glow In The Dark&rdquo; tour. The 288-page book provides a look at on stage performances, behind-the-scenes shots, conceptual sketches by West, costume designs, and stage models. It also includes an audio CD featuring the previously unreleased live instrumentals for &ldquo;Hey Mama&rdquo;, &ldquo;Touch the Sky&rdquo;, &ldquo;Jesus Walks&rdquo;, and &ldquo;I Wonder&rdquo;, as well as an interview with video and film director Spike Jonze.</p>

