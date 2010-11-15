Q&A With Talib Kweli

Why are you taking a stand against HIV/AIDS?

My positive charge is my children. They are at the same time my inspiration and reward.

How can we show our support for people living with HIV/AIDS?

We have to treat people with HIV just like any active member of our society. Education is key. We must educate ourselves about the disease and about where we are in terms of eradicating it.

What is your message for people living with HIV/AIDS?

I will use my platform to educate people about HIV.

