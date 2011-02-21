Nicki Minaj Is A BOA Barbie (PHOTOS)

Barbie-licious babe Nicki Minaj grabbed a bite to eat at BOA Steakhouse restaurant in West Hollywood last night. Along side her BFF, Safaree Samuels, Nicki looked super snazzy.

Nicki rolled up to BOA in a red-hot sports car with colorful skin-tight leggings, a grey top, and some rustic brown platform booties.

Over the weekend, Nicki kicked it at NBA All-Star weekend. Nicki attending lots of All-Star festivities including the National Basketball Players Association All-Star Gala. Nicki, who has a fear of escalators, had a tough time getting around the JW Marriott hotel where she was due to perform. She found a way around her escalator phobia and made it to the performance bubbly and on time.

