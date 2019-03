some footage from the movie "Grave Decisions" others from Kelli’s funeral. this is part one in a series made by angel Summer’s ‘nana’ http://www.myspace.com/4ever8oursummerangelyou can visit Kelli athttp://www.myspace.com/kelli_laine_doaorhttp://www.kellilainelewis.comxoxo Pam, Kell’s mom

Also On Global Grind: