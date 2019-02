Young Simmons- ‘Bow Wow takes over Bobby Ray’s beat ‘Nothing On You’ and throws his swag on it. You might be surprised with what you hear. He’s goes in! & his flow & delivery are definitely in order on this joint. Bow has been in the rap game for years & he’s sill rocking after all these years. Respect the grind! Listen & comment.’



01 Nothin On You

Also On Global Grind: