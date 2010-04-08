<p><br /> <a href="http://www.zimbio.com/go/guQGvin4CnS/http://www.amazon.com/Kodak-EasyShare-M575-Midnight-Black/dp/B0031RGGCU/ref=sr_1_1/187-2687034-4289424?ie=UTF8&s=electronics&qid=1270723669&sr=8-1?ie=UTF8&tag=pcysm005-20"><img class=" t_Left" src="http://ecx.images-amazon.com/images/I/51nPkss7lhL._SL500_AA300_.jpg" border="0" alt="Kodak EasyShare M575 14MP Digital Camera with 5x Wide Angle Optical Zoom and 3.0 Inch LCD (Midnight Black)" width="266" height="266" /></a></p><div><h2>Product Description</h2><p><strong>Review On Kodak EasyShare M575 14MP Digital Camera with 5x Wide Angle Optical Zoom and 3.0 Inch LCD (Midnight Black)</strong></p><p>The Kodak EasyShare M575 digital camera features a unique stylish slim body with a 14MP 5x wide optical zoom and a 3.0″ LCD. This smart camera has Smart Finder with Face Recognition, Smart Capture, and features the Smart Share destination tag to YouTube™ , Facebook, Flickr , Kodak Gallery, and email via the Share button for upload when you connect to your computer.</p></div><p>Sharing your life just got simpler. Just press Share. Sharing pictures has never been easier than with the M575 digital camera. Kodak’s Share button lets you instantly tag pictures for uploading to YouTube, Facebook, Flickr, and Kodak Gallery sites, plus e-mail too. Picture this–you’re letting loose at a trendy hot spot with friends, snapping pictures so amazing you’ll want to share them online as soon as you get home. Any other camera would slow you down with tags, sorts, and uploads. But not the new Kodak EasyShare M575 digital camera. Kodak’s Share button allows you to tag pictures directly from your camera for e-mailing, or uploading to YouTube, Facebook, Flickr, and Kodak Gallery sites, plus e-mail too. The real Kodak Moment happens when you share. Kodak EasyShare M575 Highlights One-button upload — turn moments into memories With Kodak’s Share button, uploading your pictures is amazingly simple. Snap your picture Press the Share button</p><h3>Features</h3><ul><li>14-megapixel resolution for stunning prints up to 30 x 40 inches</li><li>5x optical zoom; 28 mm wide-angle lens</li><li>3-inch LCD with KODAK Color Science Technology</li><li>Kodak’s Smart Capture feature</li><li>Capture images to SD/SDHC memory cards (not included)</li></ul><h2><a title="More at Amazon" href="http://www.zimbio.com/go/guQGvin4CnS/http://www.amazon.com/Kodak-EasyShare-M575-Midnight-Black/dp/B0031RGGCU/ref=sr_1_1/187-2687034-4289424?ie=UTF8&s=electronics&qid=1270723669&sr=8-1?ie=UTF8&tag=pcysm005-20">(Read More Full Reviews)</a></h2>

