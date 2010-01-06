Home

D.C. Chillin!

The DMV goes so hard on this remix to Wale’s joint Pretty Girls (leaked via Devaughn’s Twitter page). The neo-soul-hippie-rockstar Raheem Devaughn and his new artist Phil Ade team up with Mr. Attention Deficit himself to remix this blazing go-go infused club banger. With so much non-love (word to A. Keys) coming out of the DMV for these NATIONAL artists, it’s great to see them working together. I’d love to see a video for this, in fact I’ll ask Raheem about it…

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

