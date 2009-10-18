American Airlines and Nelson George Host New York

<p>DryerBuzz News Podcast and NetTV</p><p>Guests were the first to preview BlackAtlas.com (SM), a social networking site focused on sharing black culture experiences from around the world…. During his presentation, Nelson noted that BlackAtlas.com is intended for anyone interested in finding or sharing African-American culture and Black Black history around the world, as well as rating and commenting on African-American restaurants, music, entertainment and events. Site users will also be able to link to promotional fares on AA.com.</p><p>Follow the buzz via blackatlas.</p><p> </p><p>Buzzed by dryerbuzz · Filed Under National Buzz . Keep Your Eye On The Buzz. Follow the Tweets @DryerBuzz | @myATLevents on Twitter</p>

Also On Global Grind: