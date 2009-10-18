Cutie Edition: Baby Major and King Harris

<p> </p><p>It looks like some of the Harris men had very a good weekend. First up is Baby Major P shopping with his cousin; Kamaya looking plain adorable! Poor little guy, he obviously don’t know what in the world was going on in that carriage and waking up from a nap with auntie Precious by his side..Too cute!</p><p> </p><p>Then we have King who my readers say is looking more and more like his father (Rapper T.I.) everyday. King is seen giving his big cuz a light kiss on the cheeks…aww!! Well definitely got his daddy’s swag. Tiny watch out! *Laughing*</p><p> </p>

