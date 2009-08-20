Bon Jovi – We Weren’t Born To Follow Free Lyrics M

Home

<p><strong>Bon Jovi – We Weren&rsquo;t Born To Follow Lyrics Video N Ringtones Mp3 Lyrics</strong><br /> This one goes out to the man who minds the miracles<br /> This one goes out the ones in need<br /> This one goes out the sinner and the cynical<br /> This ain&rsquo;t about no apology<br /> This road was paved by the hopeless and the hungry<br /> This road was paved by the winds of change<br /> Walking beside the guilty and the innocent<br /> How will you raise your hand when the call your name?</p>

