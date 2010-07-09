WEEKEND WAVE: Lebron James Miami Playlist

If you were watching ESPN last night at 9 oclock like the rest of the world than you would know that The King has switched teams. After 7 years of being with the Cleveland Caveliers & building them up as big as he could he needed a change. He had a great run in cleveland but 7 years without one ring can be a little frustrating to one of the best players in the league. Lebron James made a big move & decision by choosing the Miami Heat to be his new team along side D wayne Wade & Chris Bosh. Needles to say the 10-11 season of the NBA will be one of the most exciting. Now that James is over in Miami we figured we would give him a playlist if all the miami greats. PEEP BELOW:

TRICK DADDY ‘Take It To The House’

RICK ROSS ‘Hustlin’

UNCLE LUKE ‘I Wanna Rock'(Doo Doo Brown)

