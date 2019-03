So Lowkey has confirmed that Blueprint 3 will be hitting stores on December 2 and Jeezy, Nas and Andre 3000 have already layed verses for Swagger Like Us Pt. 2. So Jay, Jeezy, Nas and 3 Stacks on the same track? What would you do if Jeezy’s verse murked everybody elses? What? It could happen.

